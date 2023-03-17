Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,215 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

