Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $582.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

