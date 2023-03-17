Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,457,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

