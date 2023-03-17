Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

