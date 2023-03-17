Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $187.30 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68. The company has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

