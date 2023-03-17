Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $418.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

