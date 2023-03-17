Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,026 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

