U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

