Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 161,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

