Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

