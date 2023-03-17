Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.76. The company has a market cap of $293.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

