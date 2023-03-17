Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.