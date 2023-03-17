Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

