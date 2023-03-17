Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $636.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $596.73 and its 200 day moving average is $535.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

