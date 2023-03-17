West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.96 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

