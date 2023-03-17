General Partner Inc. Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $220.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.