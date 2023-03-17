Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $270.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

