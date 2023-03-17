Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $2,870,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $411.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

