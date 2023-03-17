HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EPD opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

