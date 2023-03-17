BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $636.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

