Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Cepton had a net margin of 126.33% and a negative return on equity of 300.00%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Cepton updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CPTN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Cepton has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cepton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Cepton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cepton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cepton by 460.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

