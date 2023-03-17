Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 669 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 435,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day moving average is $188.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

