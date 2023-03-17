Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

