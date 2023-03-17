Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,678 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 308,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,107,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.