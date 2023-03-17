Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after buying an additional 368,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,952,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,987,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,667,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

