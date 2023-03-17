Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,895 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

