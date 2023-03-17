Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.94 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.