Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $268.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

