Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,868 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07.

