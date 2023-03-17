401 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $468.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average of $491.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.