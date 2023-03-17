West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.