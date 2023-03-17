Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.