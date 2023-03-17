West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $107.86 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

