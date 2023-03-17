Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,536 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 118.4% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 146.9% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 33,075 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

