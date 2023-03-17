Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

