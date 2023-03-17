General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $35.88 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

