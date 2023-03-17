WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WECGet Rating) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.88. 578,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,263,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

