General Partner Inc. Takes $3.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.95. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
