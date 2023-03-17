General Partner Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

