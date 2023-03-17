Optimum Investment Advisors Has $79,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ROKT stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95.

