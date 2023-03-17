Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

AEP opened at $92.01 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

