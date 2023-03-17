Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.78.

Adobe Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $353.29 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.