Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,148,000 after buying an additional 1,173,233 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,673,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after buying an additional 346,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 301,634 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

