Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

