Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 92 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $202.40 and a twelve month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

