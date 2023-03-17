Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 462 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

