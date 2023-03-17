General Partner Inc. Purchases Shares of 332 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

