Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.47. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.21.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

