Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 618.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,945 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

