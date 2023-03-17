EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,549 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,680 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

